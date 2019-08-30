Pitsburg Cub Scout recruitment

ARCANUM – Pitsburg Cub Scout Pack #185 is recruiting boy’s entering Kindergarten through Fifth grade. Pack #185 will be hosting an Informational Parent Meeting for any families interested in learning more about joining Cub Scouts. The meeting will be held on Thursday, Sept. 12, from 7-8 p.m. at the Boy Scout Cabin, located in Ivestor Park in Arcanum. There will be organized activities for any kids attending the meeting.

Cub Scouting helps to support your local family by providing ready-made opportunities for you and your son to do things together. Boys build self-esteem, have a sense of belonging, and learn to get along with others. The Boy Scouts of America has been weaving lifetime values into fun and educational activities since 1910. Boys are taught values consistent with good citizenship, character development, and physical fitness. Cub Scouting teaches boys to “do their best” and to be helpful to others.

For more information about Cub Scout Pack #185, call 937-417-7656 or email cubscouts185@gmail.com.