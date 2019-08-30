UC Lions blood draw winners

UNION CITY, Ind. – Blood Draw donators are eligible for a door prize at each Blood Draw held at the Union City Community Room. The Blood Draw is hosted every eight weeks by the Union City Lions Club and is held by the Community Blood Bank of Dayton, Ohio

The club extended a thank you to all who participate in this very valuable activity that saves many lives each year.

The prizes of Bouser’s Barn gift certificates were donated by Randolph Nursing and Rehabilitation Center