BASF helps Empowering kids

GREENVILLE – Ashley Kozak and several other employees at BASF Corporation got together and purchased supplies to donate to Empowering Darke County Youth for its After School Programs in Greenville and Ansonia.

“We can’t thank Ashley and the rest of the BASF employees enough for taking a personal interest in our kids,” said Empowering Executive Director Bob Robinson. “Corporate, non-profit and business gifts are essential in allowing us to meet our budget goals each year; personal gifts are important as well, but more than that, they tell our kids that the residents of Darke County also care.”

Empowering is a United Way Partner Agency and, in addition to giving supplies to Empowering programs, BASF employees helped fill the recent United Way Stuff-A-Bus Campaign.

“Small business and individual donations are a significant part of the community support we rely on each year,” Robinson added. “They tell our children that we all care about them.” Parents have made donations – supplies, snacks and monetary – as have many residents over the years. “It all adds up,” Robinson added. “We appreciate all the help we can get.”

For more information go to Facebook Empowering Darke County Youth or email: empoweringyouth101@gmail.com. Donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 1113, Greenville, Ohio 45331.

The Empowering Mission: Empowering Darke County Youth provides After School and Summer Tutoring programs to assist students in the areas of language arts and math with the goal of Strong Students for a Strong Community.