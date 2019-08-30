Library Film Series continues

GREENVILLE – Greenville Public Library’s Third Floor Film Series will screen the 1955 comedy film The Trouble with Harry in September. The film was directed by Alfred Hitchcock and starred Edmund Gwenn, John Forsythe, Mildred Natwick, Jerry Mathers, and Shirley MacLaine.

We tend to associate Alfred Hitchcock with tales of suspense and peril, but he had a wickedly sharp sense of wit as well. He directed a handful of comedies throughout his storied career, perhaps none more clever and humorous than The Trouble with Harry. The film follows the hijinks that ensue when a body is found in a small town in Vermont at the beginning of autumn. The film stars several wonderful character actors from the era and marked Shirley MacLaine’s screen debut.

Join the library on Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 6:30 p.m. Refreshments will be provided and a short discussion will follow the film. Minors must be accompanied by an adult.