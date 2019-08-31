Concerts in the Park finale

GREENVILLE – Concerts in the Park will present its final concert of the 2019 summer season this Sunday, Sept. 1, 7 p.m., in the Marling Band Shell in the beautiful Greenville City Park. The concert is free and open to the public.

This week, the Greenville Municipal Concert Band will take the stage to present music that highlights the greatest moments of our summer season and the music of Elton John. Our Greatest Moments show will feature the vocal talents of John and Chelsea Whirledge. Highlighting the evening will be music that was described as crowd favorites throughout the summer. Starting with their beautiful warm up, Amazing Grace, the band will feature music from The Greatest Showman, The music of Frankie Valley and the Four Seasons, Elton John and much more. The band will conclude the evening with an exciting presentation of Patriotic Music. Food Trucks will also be in the park Sunday to provide culinary treats.

Make plans to join the Greenville Municipal Concert Band with John and Chelsea Whirledge. There is plenty of park bench seating available or bring a lawn chair or blanket to relax and enjoy their final show of the 2019 season.