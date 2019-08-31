New voting machines featured

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Business & Professional Women’s Club will kick off their 2019 – 2020 meeting year with speaker Jena Powell, District 80 State Representative, along with Paul Schlecty and Jason Schmidt of the Darke County Board of Elections.

The meeting will take place on Thursday, Sept. 19, 6:30 p.m., in the Private Dining Room at the Brethren Retirement Community, 750 Chestnut, Greenville. Legislative committee members, Peggy Foutz, chair, Betty Kosier, Diane Delaplane, and Brenda Miller will host the meeting.

Powell will discuss current state issues that are of particular interest for women and share her experience as a first-year elected official. At 25, she is the youngest legislator currently serving in the General Assembly. In 2019, Representative Powell was named to Forbes’ prestigious 30 Under 30 list for Law & Policy. Representative Powell is dedicated to ensuring that more of Ohio’s young people choose to build their lives and pursue opportunities in communities like the 80th District.

Schlecty, director, and Jason Schmidt, registration clerk, of the Darke County board of Elections will give a demonstration of the county’s new voting equipment. The equipment was purchased in June from ES&S (Based in Omaha Nebraska) and will be deployed in the coming election on Nov. 5. ES&S was chosen both because of their usability, and ability to meet security standards. Their poll books are currently used during the check-in process.

The meeting is open to the public. The cost for the dinner is $12 per person. RSVP by noon on Monday, Sept. 16 by contacting Vicki Cost at vcost@coxinsurance.com.