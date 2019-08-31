Alzheimer’s walk is Sept. 7

GREENVILLE – The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter is inviting Darke County residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the 2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

The annual event, which serves Darke County residents, will be Saturday, Sept. 7. The Walk will be at Annie Oakley Park in downtown Greenville. Registration begins at 9 a.m. The ceremony begins at 10 a.m. with the Walk starting at 10:15 a.m.

Walk to End Alzheimer’s participants will complete a two-mile walk and will learn about Alzheimer’s disease, advocacy opportunities, clinical studies enrollment and support programs and services from the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter. Walk participants also honor those affected by Alzheimer’s disease with a poignant tribute known as the Promise Garden ceremony.

Eric VanVlymen, executive director of the Miami Valley Chapter and Region 10, said, “The Walk to End Alzheimer’s® is the largest opportunity we have to build awareness about the disease and to let people know about our services and that there is hope. We encourage the community to come out and join the fight. Together we can make a difference.”

Alzheimer’s disease is a fatal brain disease that cannot be prevented, slowed or cured. All funds raised through the Walk to End Alzheimer’s further the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association.

The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter serves a nine-county region, including Darke County. Last year, 30,000 people in the Miami Valley were living with Alzheimer’s. Approximately 5.8 million Americans live with Alzheimer’s disease, the sixth-leading cause of death in the U.S.

Pre-register for the Walk today at alz.org/walk or call 800-272-3900.