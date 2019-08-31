Genealogy workshop planned

GREENVILLE – Darke County Genealogy’s Fall Workshop will be Saturday, Oct 5. This workshop will be at Garst Museum, 205 N. Broadway, Greenville, with featured speaker Dana Palmer.

Doors open at 8:30 a.m., pack your lunch, drinks and dessert furnished. Juice, coffee, rolls/muffins, and fruit will be available in the morning.

Pre-registration before Sept. 25, is $20, at the door registration will be $25. Mail to: Karen Besecker, 4266 Kilbourn Road, Arcanum, Ohio 45304.

Topic 1 will be: Effectively using Ancestor.com, Topic 2: Using Fold 3 for Military Research, Topic 3: Reading Germany Handwriting, and Topic 4: Ohio a Genealogy Treasure. The workshop will end about 3:30 p.m. For more information, send to karen.besecker@gmail.com or call Linda Riley at (937) 548-8295.