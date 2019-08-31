Teaming up to honor and help

GREENVILLE – The Western Ohio Group of Thrivent Financial and the Light Foundation will be hosting a free volunteer appreciation event to honor all Darke County volunteers. If you are a volunteer with any organization, consider joining the Light Foundation and Thrivent Financial on Sunday, Sept. 15. The picnic style celebration will start at 2 p.m. and will be held at Chenoweth Trails, 440 Greenville Nashville Road, Greenville.

There will be fun for the whole family including a delicious picnic style dinner, outdoor games, scavenger hunt, corn hole tournament, live music by Vintage 3 (Zeb, Jeff & Daryll), fishing derby for kids sponsored by Hooked on Fishing Not on Drugs, and The Longest Ice Cream Sundae in Darke County. Reservations are limited — save your seat by contacting Andria at Thrivent, 937-778-1353 / andria.haworth@thrivent.com. RSVP by Sept. 6. Visit the Light Foundation’s Facebook page @ Chenoweth Trails for additional information.

In addition to the celebration, they also ask those in attendance to help with the Season of Gratitude: Harvesting G(love)s and Hats by bringing new gloves and hats for the Darke County Sheriff’s Department Warm Winter Wear Drive.