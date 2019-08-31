Crash leads to underage OVI

GREENVILLE TOWNSHIP – A driver was able to escape serious injuries early Saturday morning after being involved in a single-vehicle crash and deputies believe alcohol may have been a factor. At approximately 5:02 a.m., Darke County deputies along with Greenville Township Rescue responded to the 2000 block of State Route 571 in the area of Coletown-Lightsville Road in regards to a single-vehicle crash with possible injuries.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, a preliminary investigation into the incident revealed a tan 2003 Honda Civic driven by Alissa Moore (18), of Arcanum, was traveling southeast on Coletown-Lightsville Road when the driver failed to notice and stop at a posted stop sign at the intersection of State Route 571.

The vehicle continued through the intersection and off the southeast side of State Route 571 where it traveled down a steep embankment coming to rest in a creek nearly 30-yards from the roadway. The single occupant female driver of the Honda was treated at the scene by Greenville Township Rescue prior to being transported to Wayne HealthCare for precautionary reasons.

Following her release from the hospital where Ms. Moore refused treatment, the underage driver was taken into custody by deputies and transported to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office for Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol.

The incident will remain under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Department.

This car came to rest 30-yards from the Greenville Creek after traveling down a steep embankment. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/08/web1_underage-crash-2-web.jpg This car came to rest 30-yards from the Greenville Creek after traveling down a steep embankment. Jim Comer | DarkeCountyMedia.com https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/08/web1_underage-crash-1-web.jpg Jim Comer | DarkeCountyMedia.com