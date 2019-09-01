Sample and swap at GPL

GREENVILLE – Are you interested in growing your recipe collection? Do you prefer to try something before you commit? Register to join the Greenville Public Library for their Sample and Swap event on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 11 a.m.

Come prepared with 15 copies of an easy recipe and enough samples for 15 people. They will provide the plates, utensils, and beverages, as well as recipe binders for you to assemble and hold your collection.

Space is limited; call 548-3915 or stop in to hold your place. All seasoned or aspiring chefs and cooks are welcome.