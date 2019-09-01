September blood drives set

DARKE COUNTY – Support the fight against cancer by donating at the any of the following Darke County community blood drives. Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “My Compassion Defines Me. I Donate Blood to Fight Cancer” t-shirt honoring September and October Blood Cancer and Breast Cancer Awareness Months. Make an appointment to donate online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

The “My Compassion Defines Me” t-shirt is the donor gift from Community Blood Center Sept. 3 through Nov. 2. It’s the last of 3D t-shirt designs in the Lifesaving Adventure Blood Drive campaign. Everyone who registers to donate through Nov. 2 is automatically entered in the drawing for the YETI Adventure Package, which includes a Tundra Cooler, Base Camp chairs and 27 genuine YETI accessories.

Platelets and plasma are vitally important for the treatment of cancer patients, as well as trauma, transplant, and burn patients. CBC is offering new opportunities to donate platelets and plasma at community blood drives. Donors are in high demand, especially blood types A, AB, or B positive. Find out more at www.GivingBlood.org or talk to an apheresis specialist at (937) 461-3220.

The following local blood drives are open to the public. Appointments are encouraged.

Wednesday, Sept. 4 – Ansonia High School, 600 East Canal Street, 8–11:30 a.m., sponsored by Ansonia High School FFA

Tuesday, Sept. 10 – Greenville Church of the Brethren, 421 Central Avenue, 12:30–6:30 p.m., sponsored by Lambda Chi Omega Sorority Gamma Epsilon Chapter

Thursday, Sept. 12 – Gordon United Methodist Church, 311 East St., Community Blood Center Donor Coach, 3–6:30 a.m., sponsored by Village of Gordon Council and Gordon United Methodist Church

Monday, Sept. 16 – Steve Knapke Memorial Blood Drive, Versailles K of C Hall, 8440 St. Rt. 47, Versailles, 12:30–6:30 p.m., sponsored by Versailles Poultry Days Committee & Steve Knapke Family

Friday, Sept. 20 – Franklin Monroe High School, 8691 Oakes Road, Pitsburg, 8–11:30 a.m., sponsored by Franklin Monroe High School National Honor Society

Monday, Sept. 23 – Greenville Grace Church, 4805 St. Rt. 49, 3–7 p.m.

Learn more at www.GivingBlood.org.