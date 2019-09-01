Donation helps ABLS library

ARCANUM – This year students at Arcanum-Butler Local Schools will be able to enjoy their library experience even more with the help of a generous donation provided by the family of Marilyn J. (Riegle) Kuhn. The generous donation will provide a new computer, projector and license for eBooks in the near future. The family of Mrs. Kuhn, including Teresa (Riegle) Weisenbarger & Family, Daniel Riegle & Family, Gerald Riegle & Family, and Cynthia Harbin & Family, presented the donation at the end of the 2018-2019 school year to honor the life of their beloved family member.

Born and raised in the Arcanum area, Marilyn attended school until her sophomore year. Her proudest, personal accomplishment was receiving her GED. She started working for Butler School in 1967 as a teacher’s aide, special reading aide, and ended as the elementary secretary in 1978. She loved and bonded with many students. The high school students affectionately called her Mom Riegle. She even became a foster parent to a student and his siblings, proving that she cared for each one of them.

Marilyn’s family shared that she was a strong woman with many obstacles in her life, but she always faced them with a smile. She put family before anything else in life and her love for each of them was undeniable. She attended many school events of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The pride she felt for each was amazing. After her death, the family found that she had kept every single newspaper clipping throughout the years with any mention of her family.

The family recalls that she could sit down with anyone to talk for hours, and she always listened intently. She might give advice, but would never judge. Some other words that her family uses to describe her are brave, loving, gracious, devoted, unselfish, sincere, kind, and genuine. She was also the best friend anyone could ask for.

Her family hopes the donation has a lasting effect on the students and teachers of her beloved school district. She would be honored in knowing that her legacy lives on and is making a difference. Although she never needed a spotlight or confirmation of her heart-of-gold, she deserves it.

The school district wishes to thank Marilyn and her family for the generous donation. Marilyn’s life exemplifies the Trojan Way, and the donation will impact the students of Arcanum-Butler for years to come.