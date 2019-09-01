Confident Caregiver series

KETTERING – A series of three educational programs for Alzheimer’s caregivers, designed to provide caregivers with a broad overview of topics, is being offered to the public.

For three Thursdays, starting Sept. 5, the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter will be presenting classes starting at 6 p.m. Each session will be held at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 4500 Ackerman Blvd., Kettering. All sessions are free, and individuals can sign up for one or any combination of classes. The classes are as follows:

Sept.5: Understanding Alzheimer’s & Dementia provides information about causes, risk factors, stages of the disease and treatment. This session is from 6-7 p.m.

Sept. 12: Communication and Behaviors teaches people how to understand communication barriers and how to identify common behavior triggers for someone with dementia. This session is from 6-7:30 p.m.

Sept. 19: Legal and Financial Planning teaches participants what legal and financial issues to consider and how to put a plan in place. This session is from 6-7 p.m.

To register, call 800-272-3900.