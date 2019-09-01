Darke County Artists featured in CMC exhibition

CINCINNATI — Two Darke County artists, Nancy Foureman and Sandy Cable Barringer, have been selected to participate in The Cincinnati Museum Center 200th anniversary.

Foureman’s paintings include Yellow Headed Blackbirds, Palm Warblers and Rosetta Spoonbills. Barringer’s paintings include a rabbit, a fox and a field mouse.

To help commemorate this anniversary, the Susan Kathleen Black Foundation is sponsoring an outstanding display of North American Birds and Wildlife. The exhibition, In the Tradition of Audubon Exhibit & Sale, will be held from Sept. 12, 2019 to Jan. 5, 2020.

The exhibition includes nearly 100 of today’s most celebrated and accomplished painters and sculptors, following in the artistic tradition that John James Audubon began 200 years ago. In 1819, John James Audubon became CMC’s first employee.

Included in the exhibit will be Audubon artifacts as well as one of the rare Audubon Elephant Folio sets of “Birds of America’ (valued at $8.5 to $12.5 million). The CMC is 500,000 square feet at Union Terminal and is ranked among the top museums in the country. Newly renovated, it houses the Cincinnati Museum of Natural History and Science, The Duke Energy Children’s Museum, and the The Cincinnati Historical Society’s Library and Museum.

Pam Dean Cable is the executive director of the Susan Kathleen Black Foundation and is also from Darke County.

Over the past 16 years the Susan Kathleen Black Foundation organization has conducted educational programs for more than 2,000 adults and more than 20,000 young artists, offering art exhibitions, events, and educational programs that raise public awareness and appreciation for the arts. www.cincymuseum.org www.susankathleenblackfoundation.org