Sunshine 5K set for Sept. 14 in Greenville Park

GREENVILLE — Discount registration ends Thurs., Sept. 5, for the annual Sunshine 5K Run/Walk, which is planned for Satuuday, Sept. 14, at 8:30 a.m. in Greenville City Park.

For $18, participants receive a colorful dri-fit shirt, free drinks, fruit, homemade cookies, and a chance to win one of 30 quality door prizes. (Discount fee for age 14 and under is $15 with shirt or $5 with no shirt.) Register at www.darkecountyfoundation.org.

Wayne HealthCare serves as a generous sponsor of the Sunshine 5K, hosted by the Darke County Foundation. Sponsorship support will help the Foundation raise about $15,000 for several local non-profit organizations.

“Wayne HealthCare is passionate about improving the lives of those in the community and supporting health-centered initiatives like the Sunshine 5K,” said Terri Flood, vice president of business development at Wayne HealthCare.

“This event supports our promotion of wellness and investment to build a healthier community,” said Flood.

Registrants may choose which organization they want to receive $15 of their registration fee: Ansonia National Honor Society, Cancer Association of Darke County, DeColores Montessori School, Edison Foundation, St. Mary’s School in Greenville, or the Darke County Foundation.

Childcare is available during the race at no charge. A free kids 400-meter fun run will take place at 8:15 am. The Sunshine 5K is part of the Darke County Wellness Challenge. For more information, call 548-4673 or email dcf@darkecountyfoundation.org.