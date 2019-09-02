Y to host Diabetes Education Classes

GREENVILLE – The Darke County YMCA, in conjunction with Wayne Healthcare Foundation, the Greenville Rotary Club, and local health professionals, is pleased to offer free diabetes education classes beginning Sept. 5.

The YMCA encourages residents of Darke County to be aware of their risk for prediabetes and type 2 diabetes and steps they can take to manage the disease once diagnosed. Currently, nearly 26 million Americans have diabetes and one in three (79 million) individuals have prediabetes, a condition where blood glucose is elevated, but not high enough for a diabetes diagnosis.

The nation’s struggle with obesity and type 2 diabetes is no surprise, but the amount of people with prediabetes is a growing issue that can be prevented or delayed with lifestyle changes such as healthy eating and physical activity. People with prediabetes are at risk for not only developing type 2 diabetes, but cardiovascular diseases, stroke and other conditions.

The four-week course will provide participants with weekly education and support on a range of diabetes-related topics including diet and nutrition, exercise, and making healthy choices.

Classes will begin Thursday, Sept. 5 and run each Thursday through Sept. 26 from 6-7:15 p.m. There is no cost to participate; call the Y at 548-3777 to register. Feel free to bring a partner or friend as a support person. Classes will be held at the YMCA at 301 Wagner Ave., Greenville. Those who attend all four classes will receive a complimentary certificate for a four-week session of a group exercise class.

Thursday, Sept. 5: Guest speaker – Karen Droesch, Certified Diabetes Educator, Wayne Hospital

Thursday, Sept. 12: Guest speaker – Lacie Grosch, Dietician, Family Health

Thursday, Sept. 19: Y staff – Exercise to help manage symptoms

Thursday, Sept. 26: Y staff – Exercise to help manage symptoms

“We are grateful to the Greenville Rotary Club and the Wayne Healthcare Foundation, as well as many other community individuals, for helping us provide the classes at no cost to participants,” said Casalano. “As a leading non-profit committed to youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility, the Darke County YMCA is a community of diverse individuals from all walks of life supporting one another in meeting wellness goals.”

For more information about the YMCA or to register for the course, contact the YMCA at (937) 548-3777 or visit www.ymcadarkecounty.org.