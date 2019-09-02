1920s coming to downtown

GREENVILLE – The 1920s are returning to downtown Greenville during Main Street Greenville’s September First Friday event! This event will tell the story of Ida Thomas, Greenville’s “Popcorn Lady.” This local legend has been all but forgotten by most, but we hope to tell her story and celebrate the spirit of the time by giving away lots of free popcorn, featuring live jazz bands, hosting speakeasys stocked by local breweries and wineries, creating a kid-friendly “dry zone,” and much more!

This uniquely Greenville event will be taking place on Friday, Sept. 6 from 6-9 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to go to the Darke County Welcome Center at 421 S. Broadway to get a wristband which will grant access to the three “speakeasys.” There will be one outdoor and two indoor speakeasys, each will have drinks for sale and live jazz bands can be enjoyed at two of the locations. Wristbands are $5 each and you must be 21 or older to purchase.

The locations of the speakeasys will be revealed when wristbands are purchased, but we are excited to confirm the breweries that will be represented at the outdoor location! You will be able to enjoy the musical stylings of Wild Note Jazz Quartet while sipping on the craft brews of Tailspin Brewing Co., Moeller Brew Barn, and Warped Wing Brewing Company. Local wines will also be available. Enjoy a late summer sunset while listening to live music and toasting the repeal of prohibition!

Not interested in jazz & “juice joints”? No problem! Main Street Greenville will be giving away free popcorn and telling the story of Ida Thomas at the location of her iconic popcorn stand on the corner of 4th and Broadway in front of the courthouse. Stop by to learn about a local legend and enjoy hot buttered popcorn as you stroll the street and shop at downtown businesses. Many businesses will be open late for First Friday and offering sales and specials.

The speakeasys are adults only but First Friday is open to all ages! A kid-friendly “dry zone” will be set up on W. Third St. Kids of all ages can enjoy a root beer or lemonade and learn how to do the Charleston with instructors from 5678 Dance Studio, make a craft provided by Advance America, and take part in games and a kid-friendly obstacle course offered by BMF Fitness Studio and Fit By Loy.

First Friday: Popcorn & Prohibition is sponsored by Second National Bank. Additional thanks to our media sponsors, Gordon & DeSantis Orthodontics and Zechar Bailey Funeral Homes.

Main Street Greenville is a non-profit organization committed to stimulating and supporting revitalization efforts, historic preservation and economic growth in Historic Downtown Greenville. To learn more about the organization, visit www.MainStreetGreenville.org or call 937-548-4998. You can also like the organization on Facebook to receive updates on a regular basis (www.facebook.com/mainstreetgreenville).