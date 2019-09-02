Two flown to MVH after crash

DARKE COUNTY – US Route 127 was closed in both directions Sunday evening while Darke County deputies investigated an accident in which two people were injured after being involved in a motorcycle crash requiring one to be flown from the scene. At approximately 7:30 p.m., emergency personnel from the New Madison Fire Department, Tri-Village Rescue and Greenville Township Rescue Responded to 3900 block of US Route 127, along with deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Department and MedFlight, to a motorcycle crash with injuries.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, a preliminary investigation into the incident revealed a yellow 2003 Suzuki motorcycle driven by Hunter Smith, 24, of Greenville, was traveling northbound on US Route 127 when Ms. Smith traveled off the right side of the roadway throwing both the rider and her passenger, Cody Schaar, 28, of Greenville, from the motorcycle. The Ms. Smith was treated on the scene by Tri-Village Rescue prior to being transported by MedFlight to Miami Valley Hospital where her condition remains unknown. The Schaar was treated on the scene by Greenville Township Rescue and transported to Wayne HealthCare where he was later flown by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital for his injuries.

Ms. Smith was wearing a helmet and Schaar was not. The conditions of both persons are unknown at this time.

The incident will remain under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Department.

The driver of a 2003 Suzuki motorcycle was unable to maintain control and crashed injuring two persons. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/09/web1_bike-crash2-web.jpg The driver of a 2003 Suzuki motorcycle was unable to maintain control and crashed injuring two persons. Jim Comer | DarkeCountyMedia.com MedFlight flew the driver to Miami Valley Hospital and the passenger was later flown by CareFlight to the hospital. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/09/web1_bike-crash-1-web.jpg MedFlight flew the driver to Miami Valley Hospital and the passenger was later flown by CareFlight to the hospital. Jim Comer | DarkeCountyMedia.com