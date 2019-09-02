Driver runs red light causes crash

GREENVILLE – A driver and their passenger were injured Monday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash as the result of another vehicle that ran a red light. At approximately 2:14 p.m., emergency personnel from the Greenville Fire Department, Greenville Township Rescue and officers from the Greenville Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of Rhoades and Wagner Avenue in reference to an accident with injuries.

According to the Greenville Police Department, a preliminary investigation into the incident revealed that a black Volvo S60 T5 was traveling northbound on Wagner Avenue when it failed to notice and stop for a red light. The Volvo entered into the intersection colliding with an eastbound green Ford Focus before both vehicles eventually came to rest in the parking lot in front of Edison State Community College located at 601 Wagner avenue.

The 40-year-old female driver of the Ford Focus, as well as her 59-year-old female passenger, were both treated on scene by Greenville Township Rescue prior to being transported to Wayne HealthCare for their injuries. The passenger of the Ford Focus was mechanically extricated from the vehicle by the Greenville Fire Department. No injuries were reported from the Volvo.

The incident will remain under investigation by the Greenville Police Department.

A driver who ran a red light caused an injury crash at the intersection of Rhoades and Wagner Avenue. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/09/web1_red-light-crash-1-web.jpg A driver who ran a red light caused an injury crash at the intersection of Rhoades and Wagner Avenue. Jim Comer | DarkeCountyMedia.com