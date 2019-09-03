Garage, vehicles lost in fire

BRADFORD – A family home to five people was damaged Monday evening after a two-alarm inferno destroyed a detached two-car garage and at least two vehicles. At approximately 6:44 p.m., emergency personnel from the Bradford Fire Department as well as mutual aid from Gettysburg, Versailles, Russia and Covington Fire Departments responded to 8138 Zerber Road, along with Bradford Rescue, to a reported fully involved detached garage fire with exposures. According to Bradford Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Dave Richards, fire crews arrived to find the two-car detached garage fully engulfed in flames with the house receiving damage from exposure to the blaze. Assistant Chief Richards credits a fast response and the hard work from the responding crews in knocking down the fire and minimizing the damage to the main residential structure, which is just feet from the garage. “We were able to save the house,” commented Richards, “That was our main goal.”

Property owner, Jeremy Mohler, who resides with his wife and three kids at the residence, could be seen walking the fire scene and taking in the destruction left behind. “I am not sure what caused the fire, I am not sure if they know (referring to the fire department), but then yeah, the house is safe,” he added.

The cause and nature of the fire remain unknown at this time and will remain under investigation by Bradford Fire Department.

Several area fire crews and Bradford rescue responded to the scene of a two-alarm fire. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/09/web1_two-alarm-fire-1-web.jpg Several area fire crews and Bradford rescue responded to the scene of a two-alarm fire. Jim Comer | DarkeCountyMedia.com https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/09/web1_two-alarm-fire-2-web.jpg Jim Comer | DarkeCountyMedia.com