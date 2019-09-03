Spirit deployed to hurricane

GREENVILLE – As a network provider under American Medical Response’s contract with FEMA, Spirit Medical Transport, LLC, is responding to the request for additional aid in anticipation of Hurricane Dorian. After receiving a request on Labor Day at noon for more assistance, Spirit sent four more EMS personnel and two more ambulances along with additional medical supplies. They anticipate the crews will be on a 7-14-day activation, but that can change as the situation evolves. The crews will stay in the area as long as needed. When these crews arrive, they will be joining the other Spirit team of four EMS personnel and two ambulances that were activated on Friday morning and arrived Friday evening at the staging location, working under the guidance of FEMA, state and local EMS agencies.

“As part of the EMS family, we’re honored to be able to provide assistance when our communities need it most,” said Spirit President/CEO Brian K. Hathaway. “It is important to know that sending these resources does not affect our ability to provide timely medical response for all the communities we serve.”

AMR is FEMA’s prime emergency medical service response provider and has a national agreement with FEMA to provide ground ambulance, air ambulance, paratransit services and non-ambulance EMS personnel to supplement the Federal and Military response to a disaster, an act of terrorism or any other public health emergency.

