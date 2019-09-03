DCRTA meeting set

GREENVILLE – Darke County Retired Teachers Association will hold a general membership meeting/luncheon on Sept. 19 in the Brick Room of the Brethren Retirement Community, Greenville, at 11:30 a.m. The program, “Living a Well Balanced Life”, will be presented by Jane Urlage, RN, BSN.

Urlage is the patient care coordinator with Family Health. Cost of the lunch is $8 and checks are payable to DCRTA. Reservations must be made to Jean Kelly by Sept. 12. The menu will consist of homemade soup of the day, two cookies, chips, and a box lunch of: club croissant or club wrap with ham, turkey, cheese, bacon, tomato, and lettuce, or a chicken Caesar salad. Please indicate your choice of luncheon item when you make your reservation!

Make reservations using any of this contact info: Jean Kelly, 606 W. South St., Arcanum, OH 45304; 937-423-0274 (can text); 937-692-6248 (leave message if no answer); or mjkelly@woh.rr.com.