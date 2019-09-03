Versailles FFA hosts market

VERSAILLES – On Saturday, Sept. 28, the Versailles FFA will be hosting a Harvest Fall Sale/Farmers Market. Stands that will place at the farmers market/fall harvest sale includes FFA members Phillip Grogean selling honey and creamed honey as part of their SAE and Elise and Elliott George selling pumpkins as part of their SAE.

Additional vendors include, Joan Grilliot will be offering an assorted of homemade pies, cookies, cupcakes and breads, Mary Kay by Monica Goubeaux, LuLaRoe by Dawn Shimp, Adorable Stiches by Laura Schwieterman, Grandma Sue’s Flowers by Susan Christian, Studio C Crafts by Camille Warten, Aultman Farms Pumpkins & Gourds by Morgan and Matt Aultman and Ted’s Tasty Treats by Ted Mangen.

If any vendor is interested please contact the Versailles FFA. Versailles FFA will have a stand featuring Downing Fruit Farm cider in gallon and 1/2-gallon containers as well as Downing Farm Apples and apple cider slushies, Versailles FFA will also have a lunch stand that will feature soup, sandwiches and baked goods to help support their trip to National FFA competitions.

The market will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Versailles Schools, 280 Marker Road, Versailles; located in the Versailles Greenhouse and parking lot near the Versailles Auditorium.