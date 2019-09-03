Semi crash leads to Hazmat response

WABASH TOWNSHIP – Possible mechanical failure has lead to a semi-tractor and trailer crash north of Brock resulting in nearly 100 gallons of fuel and oil being spilled into Swamp Creek prompting a Hazmat response. At approximately 6:06 a.m., emergency personnel from the North Star Fire Department as well as Ansonia Rescue and Deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Department responded to the area of 12754 Greenville St. Marys Road to the reports of a semi-tractor and trailer crash with injuries.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Department, a preliminary investigation into the incident has revealed that a white 2017 Freightliner, owned and operated by Venture Express and driven by Brian Shiverdecker, 41, of Lewisburg, was traveling southbound on Greenville St. Marys Road when the driver claimed the vehicle experienced mechanical failure preventing him from being able to negotiate a curve sending the vehicle off the right side of the roadway making contact with a street sign and a utility pole. The semi-tractor and trailer continued southbound skirting the edge of a field before eventually coming to rest down a steep embankment in the shallow waters of Swamp Creek. Shiverdecker was treated on the scene by Ansonia Rescue for minor injuries prior to refusing any further treatment and transport to a medical facility.

The semi-tractor and trailer, which was hauling 42,000-pounds of engines from the Honda plant in Anna, was headed to a drop yard in Greenville when the crash occurred. The incident resulted in nearly 100-gallons of fuel and oil being spilled into the waters of Swamp Creek. Authorities on the scene requested additional assistance from the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Darke County Hazmat Team out of the Greenville Fire Department. After containment of the cargo oil spill by the Darke County Hazmat team, Enviroserv of Middletown, was requested to the scene to handle the environmental cleanup.

Greenville St. Marys Road remained closed well into the afternoon while crews worked to remove the wreckage. Dayton Power and Light Company was requested to the scene to disconnect electrical lines that ran overhead of the crash to allow for heavy equipment and cranes to be used in the recovery efforts. The load of 60 Honda engines were offloaded from the 53-foot trailer before the wreckage could be lifted from the creek bed.

The incident will remain under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Department and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

A crane operator was called into help remove a semi-tractor and trailer from Swamp Creek. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/09/web1_tractor-trailer-crash-1-web.jpg A crane operator was called into help remove a semi-tractor and trailer from Swamp Creek. Jim Comer | DarkeCountyMedia.com https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/09/web1_tractor-trailer-crash-2-web.jpg Jim Comer | DarkeCountyMedia.com https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/09/web1_tractor-trailer-crash-3-web.jpg Jim Comer | DarkeCountyMedia.com