Fairgrounds clean-up

GREENVILLE – The DeColores Montessori School in Greenville, has once again completed their Great Darke County Fair Clean-Up Day on Aug 25, 2019. Students and families volunteer to help beautify the fairgrounds after the busy fair week. Students learn about community service and giving back to their community, while helping to raise money for Junior High field experiences, transportation, Central campus field trips, and sixth grade graduation. Thank you to all the families of Montessori Schools for restoring the treasured Darke County Fairgrounds.

DeColores is a chartered, non-public school for grades K-9 and a certified Ohio Department of Human Services Pre-School and Day Care provider. The Admissions Office, toddler, and Elementary programs are located at 312 Central Avenue in Greenville, Ohio. The Jr. High (7th-9th grades) is a traditional Montessori Farm School located at 6104 Arcanum-Bears Mill Road, also in Greenville.