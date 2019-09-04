Gourd Patch will meet

GREENVILLE – The West Central Ohio Gourd Patch meeting will be held Thursday, Sept. 12, 7 p.m., at the Shawnee Prairie Darke County Nature Center. The 57th annual Ohio Gourd Show will be taking place soon. It is Oct. 4-6 at the Delaware County Fairgrounds, Delaware. The theme this year is “Take Me Out to the Gourd Show.” More show and workshop information can be found at www.ohiogourdsociety.com or www.facebook.com/ohiogourdshow.

The local gourd patch is always looking for new members. Come and learn from their friendly knowledgeable growers and artists. Flower arranging with gourds will be demonstrated at this meeting.