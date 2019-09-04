Freezing, canning workshop

GREENVILLE – Gardeners and other lovers of fresh produce are often interested in extending the season’s bounty by learning more about home-preserving vegetables. Now they can, by attending a free ”Food Preservation Workshop,” presented by Ohio State University Extension, Darke County, at 603 Wagner Ave., Greenville.

There will be three sessions to the workshop:

Sept. 20 — Canning Basics — Introduction to Water Bath and Pressure Canning

Sept. 27 — Canning Tomatoes/Salsa (Water Bath Method)

Oct. 4 — Freezing Fruits and Vegetables

Each session is from 10-11 a.m. All sessions are free. Class size is limited to 20.

The workshop focuses on the basics of home canning and preservation and is appropriate for people with entry level experience.

They emphasize the science behind preservation. They want everyone who cans or freezes fresh fruits and vegetables to understand why certain procedures must be followed precisely to ensure a high quality, safe product that they and their family can enjoy.

All pressure canner gauges except weighted gauges should be tested for accuracy each year.

Canner gauge testing is available for $5.

To reserve a spot in the class, contact OSU Extension, Darke County, at (937) 548-5215 or email Dr. Roseanne Scammahorn at scammahorn.5@osu.edu.