Wagner relocates office

GREENVILLE – After 22 years in Gettysburg, Darke County attorney Paul Wagner has relocated his office to Greenville. Wagner had maintained an office in his hometown of Gettysburg since 1997. In 2012, he joined the Hanes Law Group, Ltd. with offices located at 507 S. Broadway, Greenville, and 207 E. Main St., Versailles.

Recently, Wagner relocated to the Greenville location. In conjunction with the move, the Gettysburg phone number has been discontinued and he can now be reached at the Hanes Law Office Greenville number at 548-1157. The Hanes Law Group is a full-service law firm consisting of five attorneys that handle everything from real estate, wills/probate, domestic relations, and criminal matters.

Wagner primarily deals with real estate, bankruptcy, debt collection and Juvenile Court matters.