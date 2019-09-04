Shaltry featured at wellness program

GREENVILLE – In accordance with its mission of “Building Healthy Lives…Together,” Family Health’s Behavioral Health and Wellness Center is hosting a Wellness in Mind, Body and Spirit program series. Speakers from Family Health, YMCA, and Wayne Healthcare, among many other community organizations will present programs and activities to enhance health and well-being from a whole person perspective.

The Behavioral Health and Wellness center is excited to host Savana Shaltry, RYT 200 hour Private Yoga Instructor and Owner of Om Your Day “Balance your mind, body and spirit, own your day!” on Monday, Sept. 9 at 5:30pm. Shaltry’s mission is to improve the quality of life of ones with complex health conditions, whether it be physical, mental, or emotional through Yoga. Yoga means to unite the body, mind and spirit. When we create this balance true wellness in the body occurs.

Savana works with individuals one-on-one because she believes the path to self-discovery and holistic healing is a personal one. It is an investment in yourself. Working one on one gives clients the fine-tuned attention they need to allow that process to begin.

In addition to begin a Registered Yoga Teacher (RYT) at the 200 hour level through the Yoga Alliance, Savana is a certified Thai Yoga Practitioner, she is certified in Hatha, Vinyasa, and restorative styles of Yoga. She is also a member of the International Association of Yoga Therapists.

Join Shaltry at the Behavioral Health and Wellness Center on Monday, Sept. 9 from 5:30-7 p.m. to hear her free educational message on “Yoga and Mindfulness.” Come learn how Yoga can help improve overall personal wellness.

The program will be held at the Behavioral Health and Wellness Center located at 1101 Jackson Street in Greenville (The Reid Medical Building next to Family Health) at 5:30 p.m. A light meal will be provided and door prizes given.

Please contact the Behavioral Health and Wellness Center at (937) 547-2319 with questions and/or if you are interested in attending. Reservations are not required to attend, but are appreciated to provide adequate seating and materials.