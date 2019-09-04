Awana begins at FCCC

GREENVILLE – First Congregational Christian Church, 115 West 5th St., Greenville, will kick off their 24th year of Awana on Sunday, Sept. 8 at 5:15 p.m. Awana is a fun, discipleship program for kids, preschool – high school. Each week, students will participate in Bible teaching, scripture memory, game time, and silly themes. All are welcome.

Registration will take place on the first night in the Activity Building behind the church. The first night will also include a cookout and games for all Awana families. For more information, visit the church website at firstcccgreenville.com or contact the church at firstcccgreenville@gmail.com.