‘Majority’ plans positive programs

GREENVILLE – We Are the Majority is gearing up for a busy fun-filled fall.

With student leaders now in every Darke County School, the youth-led organization, which began in 2014, encourages a drug- and alcohol-free lifestyle for young people, offering a variety of programs and activities.

“Sometimes people talk more about the struggles they may see, but there are a lot of great things that are going on in our communities,” with young people, said Kelly Harrison, prevention specialist with Darke County Recovery and Wellness. “We want to engage the public and let them know about the positive activities. And we are always looking for teen leaders who can be positive role models.”

We Are the Majority youth have been participating in Global Day of Service activities, Harrison said, and have the following programs planned:

* At Greenville Middle School, students in grades 6-12 are welcome to participate in Walk It Out Wednesdays, which will begin Sept. 11. From 2:30-3:45 p.m., students can walk on behalf of their mental health.

“If you walk briskly for 30 minutes thee times a week, it’s an equivalent of an anti-depressant,” Harrison said. “Students can meet and we’ll walk and talk with them, or they can have quiet time with their ear buds.” Walk It Out Wednesdays is a come-when-you-can event. “Sometimes you just gotta debrief from your day,” Harrison said.

* On Monday, Sept. 16, We Are the Majority will host Dodge the Dangerous Demons dodge ball at First Congregational Christian Church, Greenville. The activity will be from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. and is open to students in grades 2-6.

* Saturday, Sept. 22, the Majority teen leaders will host a Brumbaugh’s Day Out at Brumbaugh farm for the program’s young leaders. This activity is RSVP only by contacting Harrison at kharrison@rwcohio.org

* A family activity is planned for Saturday, Oct. 5 from 7-10 p.m. The Glow in the Darke Party will feature DJ services by BMS Fitness and food. Majority merchandise will be available, for example Majority color purple and green glow sticks. This event will be held at YOLO Park in downtown Greenville.

“We’ve been really impressed with the kids who come up with these activities and school educational programs,” Harrison said of the We Are the Majority Teen leadership.

For more information about the We Are the Majority events, visit their Facebook page at Darke County We Are the Majority, or their Instagram at DarkeCounty_WeAreTheMajority.

We Are the Majority is part of the Recovery and Wellness effort to provide positive and healthy activities for young people in the community and is sponsored in part through United Way t0 offer educational and support.

To RSVP for We Are the Majority events, or to receive information on how to become a teen leader, contact Harrison via email at kharrison@rwcohio.org.

We Are the Majority teen leaders have planned several activities to encourage Darke County’s youth to choose a drug- and alcohol-free lifestyle. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2019/09/web1_Majority-leaders-.jpg We Are the Majority teen leaders have planned several activities to encourage Darke County’s youth to choose a drug- and alcohol-free lifestyle.

By Susan Hartley DarkeCountyMedia.com

Reach Managing Editor Susan Hartley at shartley@aimmediamidwest.com. Visit DarkeCountyMedia.com for the latest in news and sports.

Reach Managing Editor Susan Hartley at shartley@aimmediamidwest.com. Visit DarkeCountyMedia.com for the latest in news and sports.