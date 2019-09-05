Over $20k given to CND

BURKETTSVILLE – On July 20, 2019, a motorcycle poker run was put on by the Wendelin Sports Club to benefit the Center for Neurological Development in Burkettsville. Eighty-five motorcycles with 130 riders were there to support the center. A raffle drawing was also held to give away a 2019 Harley Davidson Street Glide; the winner was Randy Fisher of Wapakoneta.

A donation of $20,500.34 was made to the Neurological Center from the poker run and raffle drawing. The Wendelin Sports Club also made an additional donation of $3,000 to the center.

Thanks was extended to everyone who helped to make the raffle drawing and poker run a huge success, especially Niekamp Farm and Flea Market who displayed the bike and sold over 1000 raffle tickets. Plans are currently being made for another Harley raffle and poker run to be held on the third Saturday of July next year.