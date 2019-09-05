VERSAILLES – On Oct. 19, at the North Star Community Center starting at 8 a.m., Versailles FFA will be teaming up with Pheasants Forever to conduct a Hunter Safety Certification Course. Before completing the certification course, children ages 10 and under need to complete an online registration at https://oh-web.s3licensing.com/Event and start completing the steps to become certified on Oct 19th. Refreshments and door prizes will be available. If you have any questions please call James McClurg the instructor for the course at 937-423-9115.