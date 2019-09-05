Ward marker dedicated

VERSAILLES – On Aug. 28, in conjunction with the Versailles Bicentennial celebration, Fort GreeneVille Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution held gravesite dedications for American Revolutionary War soldier David Ward and (younger) David Ward who was one of the first settlers in the Versailles area. Although both named David Ward, they are uncle and nephew.

The Versailles Veterans Honor Guard gave a 21-gun salute and taps for American Revolutionary War soldier David Ward. The Honor Guard was led by VFW Post 3849 Commander Tim Wagner.

Also in attendance were Wayne Township Trustees Michael Lawrence and Kenneth Moorman and Versailles Bicentennial Committee members Deb Pohl, HB Hole, and Bob and Arlene Luttmer. Members from the Ward ancestry were also in attendance.

“As a member of the Versailles Area Historical Society and the Versailles Bicentennial Committee, I think it’s a great thing the Fort GreeneVille DAR chapter is doing. By dedicating the grave sites of the Revolutionary soldiers it reminds us of those who came before us. I thank them for doing this”, said Deb Pohl.

Also the date of Aug. 28 was chosen for the dedication to also honor Silas Atchinson. DAR member Caroline Petitjean stated, “Atchinson was one of the first four settlers in the area, and on Aug. 28, 1819 he platted the village of Jacksonville on the south side of Swamp Creek. Jacksonville consisted of 20 lots within three blocks.”

The dedication can be seen on https://m.facebook.com/fortgreenevilledar/ or http://youtube.com/watch?feature=youtu.be&v=hXNMFABcNAE.