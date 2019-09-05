DAR honors two soldiers

DARKE COUNTY – On Wednesday, Sept. 11 at 6 p.m., Fort GreeneVille Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution will be holding a gravesite dedication in memory of American Revolutionary War soldier William Noble at the Fort Jefferson Pioneer Cemetery.

Noble was born in Scotland around 1756 and later came to the United States. Noble died about Nov. 19, 1791 and was buried in the Fort Jefferson Burial Ground.

He first served in the Revolutionary War, entering the Pennsylvania Continental Line on Sept. 17, 1781. He first served as a Pvt. and later as a Sgt. under Col. William Butler’s command. He took part in the Battle of Brandywine.

After the Revolutionary War, he re-enlisted early in 1791 when President George Washington requested soldiers to fight the Indians in the North West Territory. Noble served as a Sgt. in the 2nd Regt of Levies (the first Army of the United States) under the command of Col. George Gibson. He was mortally wounded at the Battle of the Wabash also known as St. Clair’s Defeat in the Northwest Territory on Nov. 4, 1791.

On Sept. 16, 6 p.m., a new veteran government-issued marker will be dedicated for Civil War soldier William P. Rickman at Clemens Cemetery, Liberty Township.

Fort GreeneVille Chapter DAR with the assistance of Liberty Township Trustees has placed a new VA grave marker for Civil War Soldier William P. Rickman. Rickman was born in Warren County, Tenn. in 1846 and died July 16, 1870 in German Township, Darke County. He is listed on the 1860 census German Township with his brother James Rickman who also served in the Civil War and is buried near William.

Rickman entered the Union Army as a Private on Aug. 22, 1864. He was assigned in CO F 5th REGT United States Colored Troop Infantry. His regiment moved deep into Henrico County, Virginia where he participated in the Battles of Chaffin’s Farm, Fort Harrison, and Fair Oaks.

In December 1864 the 5th was assigned to the newly formed XXV (25th) Corps where his unit took part in the Battles of Fort Fisher, Sugar Loaf Hill, and Federal Point and the capture of Wilmington.

In March 1865, the 5th Regiment was assigned to the X (10) Corps and took part in General William Sherman’s Carolina’s Campaign. The 5th captured Goldsboro and the occupation of Raleigh. With the end of the war at hand, the men of the 5th witnessed the surrender of Confederate General Joseph E. Johnston and his army at Bennett Place, NC on April 26, 1865. Rickman mustered out Aug. 29, 1865.

Rickman died while only 24 years of age possibly from injuries he received while serving his country.