ODOT continues road work

DARKE COUNTY – The Ohio Department of Transportation will be conducting road work on the following Darke County roadways.

North Broadway Street between W. Main Street and Magnolia Drive, daily lane closures through Sept. 30, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. One lane will remain open for travel in both directions using flaggers.

US 127 between US 36 and SR 121, lane closures through Dec. 6. One lane will remain open in each direction.

Kruckeberg Road between SR 121 and Jaysville St. Johns Road, road closure through Dec. 6. The official detour is: SR 121 to Jaysville St. Johns Road.

SR 121 between Preble County Line and New Madison corporation limit, daily lane closures through Sept. 30, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. One lane will remain open for travel in each direction using flaggers.

SR 49 between Water Street and SR 118, daily lane closures Sept. 19–Oct. 31, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. One lane will remain open for travel in both directions using flaggers.

SR 118 between SR 49 and Russ Road, daily lane closures Sept. 19–Oct. 31, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. One lane will remain open for travel in both directions using flaggers.