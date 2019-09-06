Spirit offers scholarships

GREENVILLE – Spirit Medical Transport, LLC, announced it will again consider those interested in mobile healthcare for its scholarship offering to become an emergency medical technician.

Spirit is now accepting scholarship applications from individuals who have an interest in becoming an EMT and working full-time for Spirit once they’ve successfully completed their class, passed their national EMT test, and completed field training. The “full-ride” scholarship involves a two-year, full-time, employment commitment to Spirit. Application requests can be made by going online to the Spirit webpage at www.spiritmedicaltransport.com and clicking on the graduation cap, or by emailing Spirit’s Interim Employee Relations and Human Resource Director Ted Bruner at tbruner@spiritmedicaltransport.com. The application deadline is Monday, Sept. 9, 5 p.m.

After submitting the application, candidates will be interviewed on a first-come, first-serve basis by a member of the Spirit Human Resources Department. Panel interviews of scholarship finalists will take place the week of Sept. 9 at Spirit’s Greenville office. Orientation night for successful applicants will be 6 p.m. Sept. 13. Successful candidates are paid while attending the classes.

The classes are a partnership between Spirit Medical Transport, LLC, and Four County Career Center based in Archbold. Classes will be held five days a week starting Sept. 30 through Nov. 16. Scott Kaminski of Four County Career Center will serve as lead instructor for the class, while John Parry, Mike Woodford, and Scott Wolf will serve as secondary instructors.

Since the program first began in August 2017, over 70 EMTs have graduated from the scholarship program.

Two separate classes, held earlier this year, yielded all students in the class not only passing their class final, but also the National EMT Registry exam.

In late summer of 2018, the company expanded its scholarship program to its working EMT’s, offering them a paramedic scholarship program. There are currently eight Spirit EMT’s in a 14-month paramedic program that will end in November. That class is being held at Spirit’s Greenville office, also in partnership with Four County Career Center. Besides Spirit, other healthcare partners assisting with the clinical experience for the classes include Wayne Health Care, Reid Health, Greenville Township Rescue, and Richmond Fire Department. Spirit plans to offer another paramedic class, starting in January, to anyone employed by them as an EMT by Nov. 1. They will also be sponsoring an advanced EMT class starting in October for anyone employed with the company before Sept. 30.

With offices in Greenville, Celina, Sidney, and Van Wert, Ohio, along with Liberty, Indiana, scholarships are open to people who live near their respective service areas. Company officials also provide transportation assistance to successful applicants who may not live near the class location, but still have an interest in taking advantage of the scholarship opportunity.