First responders honored

GREENVILLE – Sept. 11 is a time to reflect and thank first responders who selflessly risk their lives each day for the safety of our nation and its people.

Fort GreeneVille Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution invites local first responders for donuts and coffee on Sept. 11, 9-10 a.m. at the Greenville City Fire Department. Thanks to Fort GreeneVille chapter’s collaboration with Eikenberry’s IGA, donuts will be available while supplies last.