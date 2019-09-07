Variety of entertainment planned for Prairie Days

GREENVILLE – Looking for some local, free entertainment? Mark your calendar because Prairie Days is just around the corner. Prairie Days has a full schedule of entertainers on the outdoor stage and around the festival grounds. Visit Shawnee Prairie for the festival, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28 and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29. Admission and parking are free.

Darke County Civic Theater will present an old-fashioned melodrama three times during the festival. Saturday’s performances will take place at 11 a.m. and 2:15 p.m., and Sunday’s performance will take place at 3:30 p.m.

There also are several musical performances to enjoy. Saturday delight in a concert from the SilverGrass Band at 12:30 p.m. and the Ramblin’ Rovers at 3:45 p.m. Sunday features a performance from Noah Back at 1:30 p.m. All of these performances are free and fun for the whole family.

For more information on Prairie Days, contact the Darke County Park District at (937) 548-0165 or visit www.darkecountyparks.org.