Learn simple exercises

WINCHESTER, Ind. – Completing a few easy exercises is a great way to start your day and a new lifestyle. Changing our lives doesn’t have to be a complex formula, sometimes we just need to do something.

Join Daron, a Health and Human Sciences Educator for Purdue Extension for some simple exercises that increase strength, range of motion, and promote good posture. This learning event begins at 6 p.m. in Husted Hall at the Randolph County 4-H Fairgrounds on Tuesday, Sept. 10. This event is free but RSVP is required so contact the Extension Office at (765) 584-2271 to sign up.