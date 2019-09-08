Upcoming events at APL

ARCANUM – There is a new program starting this month at the Arcanum Public Library. The Roaming Readers Walking Club is a drop-in program that will begin Monday, Sept. 9 and continue every Monday through Nov. 11. Participants will meet at the library at 9 a.m. and walk for 30 minutes. This is a great opportunity to meet new people, get some exercise, and have some fun. There is no need to register, however, patrons will be asked to sign a waiver.

The adult coloring session will be Tuesday, Sept. 10, at 4 p.m. Come to enjoy a relaxing session of coloring, beverages, and community. Supplies are provided.

The book club will be meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 5:30. Newcomers are always welcome to join the discussion and to pick up the next selection.

The popular StoryTime will be held weekly beginning Sept. 10. This drop-in program for preschoolers begins at 10 a.m. Children will hear stories, sing songs, make a craft, and have lots of fun.

Also on Tuesdays, beginning Sept. 10, there will be an afterschool program for children in grades K-6. The Explorer’s Club will meet from 3:45–4:30 p.m. and provide a chance for the kids to have a snack, make a craft, play games, and hang out with friends. This is also a drop-in program.

Coming in October, the APL is pleased to host Leora Minnich, a local author for a book signing. Leora will be at the library on Friday, Oct. 4 from 1-3 p.m. Books will be available for purchase.

Also in October, the library will present a mini-garden program on Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 6 p.m. No registration is needed for this event, but patrons are asked to bring their own mini-container. Plants and décor will be provided.

The APL will be presenting another installment of the popular Brew Review series, with the topic being local beers. This program will be on Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 6:30 p.m. Patrons will need to pre-register for this event.

The APL reminds patrons it now has mobile hotspots and a telescope available for adults to check out.

The library can be reached at (937) 692-8484, and found at www.arcanumpubliclibrary.org. The library can also be found on Facebook and Twitter.