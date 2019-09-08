Dealing with grief

The Process of Grief – Dealing with Loss & Finding Hope, will be presented by Rev Elaine J. Clinger Sturtz, LPCC, on Saturday, Sept. 21. The event will begin with a meet and greet at 9:30 a.m. and the presentation will be from 10 a.m. to noon with a time for questions and answers.

The presentation will be held in the Senior Citizen and Community Center, 435 Hamilton St., West Milton. The event is sponsored by the Milton-Union Council of Churches for all who are grieving, but especially those living with loss from the recent tornado disasters.

She will help the group understand:

* Feelings and Emotions of Grief and Coping Skills

* The Questions of Grief – Why?

* Living in the Midst of the Grief

* Dealing with Fears, Stress, and Anxiety from Loss

* Living in the Changes – the Different

* How Grief and Loss Change You

* Finding Hope and Meaning for the Future Rev. Sturtz’s Information:

Rev. Elaine J. Clinger Sturtz, LPCC is an elder in the UMC, West Ohio Conference having served several churches in Marysville, Cincinnati, Celina, Bexley, and others. Rev. Sturtz is also a Licensed Professional Clinical Counselor (LPCC) in private practice. She began a counseling ministry in Pickerington at Peace UMC – Peace Within Counseling Ministry. Elaine has a B.A. in Theology from Otterbein University and a Master of Divinity and Master of Arts in Counseling Ministry from The Methodist Theological School in Ohio. Rev. Sturtz was a Hospice Chaplain for six years. Through her personal experience with grief; and her counseling, pastoral care and hospice experience, Elaine has walked the journey of dying and grief with many families. Elaine is the author of five books which will be available for purchase at the event. Learn more at livinginthedifferent.com.