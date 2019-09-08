GREENVILLE – Congratulations to the Prettiest Pet at the Great Darke County Fair, Bailey Shrock. Bailey is a Pembroke Corgi that is expecting a litter at the end of September. She’s excited to share her prize of $100 in pet supplies with her puppies. Honorable mentions were Lulu Davis, Mya Shaffer, Charile Puckett and Rosie Clevenger. The Darke County Humane Society thanks everyone who participated in entering their beloved pets or coming out to vote. Be sure to visit their Facebook page for other upcoming events.

