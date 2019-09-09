Jervis receives marker

GREENVILLE – A new government-issued VA marker for Civil War soldier Simon P. Jervis was recently placed by direct descendant and Piqua Lewis Boyer Chapter DAR member Nancy Steinke with the support of Fort GreeneVille DAR at the East Zion Cemetery.

Simon served in the Civil War as a private in the Union Army 8th OH Cavalry. He entered service in 1864 .He served in several campaigns, some which were Otter Creek, Lynchburg and Fisher’s Hill in the Virginia area. Simon was captured by the Confederates on Jan. 11, 1865 and taken to Libby prison. There he became very ill and after being paroled returned to Camp Chase in Ohio then returning to Darke County on March 15, 1865. Simon died April 1, 1865 from his illness at his home in New Harrison and was buried in East Zion Cemetery.

Attending the dedication were Nancy Steinke and spouse Jim Steinke, Piqua Lewis Boyer Chapter DAR member Becky Miller, Fort GreeneVille Chapter DAR members Regent Brenda Arnett, Caroline Petitjean, Linda Riley, Karen Burkett, Shirley Hughes, and Mary Jane Dietrich. Also attending were John Burkett and Don Dietrich.