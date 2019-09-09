Bradford Fire & Rescue has great outing

BRADFORD – The 26th Bradford Fire and Rescue Golf Outing was held on Sunday, Aug. 25 at Stillwater Golf Course.

Through the generosity of 30 golf teams and 76 hole sponsors they raised $4,815 to buy equipment to provide fire and EMS services for the citizens of their fire and EMS district.

The winners were Cathy Barhorst-Ladies Longest Drive; Shane Angle –Mens Longest Drive; Mandi Wood – Ladies Closest to the Pin; Alex Swabb – Mens Closest to the Pin; First Place Team – Ryan Hope, Dan Davenport, and Andy Follick; Second Place Team – Don McReynolds, Rex McReynolds, Morgan McReynolds and Brock Faulkner; and Third Place Team– Jeff Fashner, Madi Wood, Jace Wood and Jason Wood.

Sponsors included Huffman, Landis, Weaks and Walter Law Firm, Marshalls Shell & Bridgestone, Shipman , Dixon , Livingston Law Firm, Miami County F.O.P. 58, Weldy’s Dairy Bar, Trainstop Restaurant, Candace Goodall Architect, Fashner Enterprise-Jake Fashner, GNB Bradford Banking Center, Buschur Electric Minster, Covington Savings & Loan, Megacity Fire and Security, All American Fire Equipment, Dick Lavy Trucking, Primary Care-Scott Swabb M.D., Miami County Judge Sam Huffman, Miami County Commissioner Ted Mercer, Kevin Flory Landscaping, Stocker-Fraley Funeral Homes, Finfrock Construction, Littman-Thomas Insurance, Burgess Ambulance Sales, Patty’s IGA, State Senator Steve Huffman, Second National Bank, Matt Huffman for Ohio, Hockers Service-Bradford, Dave Knapp Ford-Lincoln Greenville, The Enis Family-Bradford, Anheiser-Busch Sales-Lima, and Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak.

Bradford Fire and Rescue thanks everyone for their support.