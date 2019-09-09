Step-dancing opens series

GREENVILLE – The Fitzgeralds, a trio of fiddling, step-dancing siblings from Canada’s Ottawa Valley, open Darke County Center for the Arts 2019-2020 Artists Series season at Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall in Greenville on Saturday, Sept. 21. “This energizing show by fabulous musicians will get our new season off to a joyous start,” said DCCA Artistic Director David Warner. “Their gorgeous fiddle music and exhilarating dance routines should please audiences of all ages who will be blown away by the talents of these artists who love what they do, and do it so very well,” he concluded. The show begins at 8 p.m.

Tom, Kerry, and Julie Fitzgerald have earned awards in their native land for their musicianship, and are gaining acclaim throughout North American for their action-packed crowd-pleasing shows. Tom Fitzgerald who plays fiddle and guitar, step-dances and provides vocals, has toured professionally since he was 10-years-old; in 2012, he won the Canadian Grand Master Fiddle Championship as a first time competitor. Kerry Fitzgerald, an Ontario Open Step-dance champion and a Canadian Grand Master fiddle finalist, also plays keyboards, and sings, as does her sister Julie Fitzgerald, who is a two-time Canadian Grand Masters Fiddle Champion and a two-time Open Step-dance Champion. According to Warner, the trio continues to push boundaries by fusing traditional and modern styles of fiddle and dance to create their own unique sounds and style.

This performance by The Fitzgeralds is sponsored by Richard Baker and Greenville Technology Inc. The Ohio Arts Council helps fund this program with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans. DCCA also receives funding from the Ketrow Foundation, Lydia E. Schaurer Memorial Trust Fund, and the John R. and Miriam H. Knick Fund of Darke County Foundation. DCCA membership contributions also help support this show.

Tickets for The Fitzgeralds concert are $25, and can be obtained by contacting DCCA at 937-547-0908 or online at www.darkecountyarts.org. If any remain by show time, tickets can also be purchased at the door prior to the performance. Patrons are reminded that parking is now available at the new parking lot, including four handicap-accessible spaces just outside the now readily accessible entrance on the west side of St. Clair Memorial Hall; the lot can be entered from Armstrong Street and Central Avenue.