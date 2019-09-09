MV homecoming set

UNION CITY – Mississinawa Valley Local Schools will celebrate homecoming during the week of Sept. 9 with a theme of “Dancing Through the Decades.” Students will participate in daily dress up days and a pep rally.

The Mississinawa Valley Blackhawks will take on the Ansonia Tigers on Friday, Sept. 13 with kickoff beginning at 7 p.m. The 2019 crowning ceremony will take place at 6:30 p.m., prior to the football game.

Congratulations to the 2019 homecoming court and class representatives. The senior court is Kelsey Hittle, Lindsay Johns, Kya Lavy, Brianna Puderbaugh, Emily Schmitz, Cameron Shimp, Cody Dirksen, Max Dirmeyer, Alex Scholl, and Blake Scholl. Junior class representatives are Leah Scholl and Caiden Beanblossom. Sophomore class representatives are Taylor Cunningham and Tanner Perkins. Freshman class representatives are Lilly Severance and Judah Ben Winchester.

Students will attend the annual homecoming dance on Saturday, Sept. 14.