Sunshine 5K set for Sept. 14 in Greenville Park

GREENVILLE — The annual Sunshine 5K Run/Walk, hosted by the Darke County Foundation, will take place Sat., Sept. 14, at 8:30 a.m. in Greenville City Park. Participants may register beginning at 7:15 a.m. at shelter 3 in the park.

Proceeds benefit local non-profit organizations, including the Cancer Association of Darke County, DeColores Montessori School, Edison Foundation, St. Mary’s School in Greenville, and Ansonia National Honor Society.

Wayne HealthCare serves as a generous sponsor of the Sunshine 5K, which already has more than 400 people registered.

“Wayne HealthCare is passionate about improving the lives of those in the community and supporting health-centered initiatives like the Sunshine 5K,” said Terri Flood, vice president of business development at Wayne HealthCare.

“This event supports our promotion of wellness and investment to build a healthier community,” said Flood.

A limited number of dri-fit shirts are still available with registration, plus free drinks, fruit, homemade cookies, and a chance to win one of 30 quality door prizes. The fee is $25 age 15 and over; $20 age 14 and under; $5 age 14 and under (no shirt.)

Childcare is available during the race at no charge. A free kids 400-meter fun run will take place at 8:15 am. The Sunshine 5K is part of the Darke County Wellness Challenge. For more information, call 548-4673 or email dcf@darkecountyfoundation.org.