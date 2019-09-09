Work to begin at airport

DARKE COUNTY – Darke County Commissioners on Monday approved a $212,840 contract with Sunesis Construction of West Chester to begin a work project at the county airport.

Earlier this year, commissioners announced the project, which will include a new access drive and rehabilitation of the facilities taxi anes A and A1.

Monday’s action by commissioners, said Matt Aultman, was “actually implementing” the work that had previously been approved.

Commissioner Mike Rhoades said he wanted to remind residents the nearly $213,000 in improvements will be paid for by a FAA grant received by the county.

Work is scheduled to begin around Sept. 22 or 23, commissioners said.

This is one of several improvements to take place at the Darke County Airport during the past several years. The airport underwent a three-month $1,855,307.55 runway renovation project last summer.

Work, started in mid-May 2018 and included grading and runway resurfacing and striping, as well as the installation of LED lights,

County commissioners have relied on FAA grants to fund projects at the airport. .

